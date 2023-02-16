Men's Basketball dropped their final home game of the season 69-52 to Missouri Valley College on Wednesday night.
The Ravens were able to head to locker room up 32-30 but their offensive shortcomings caught up with them in the second half.
The Vikings started the second half hot and took the lead early in the half. An 8-0 run put the Vikings up by 10 points, 50-40, with 12 minutes to play in the game. The Ravens cut the MVC lead to 50-45, but that was as close as they could get the remainder of the game.
"We really just turned the ball over and can't shoot the ball right now the past six games and just comes down to that," Senior Joel Adese said.
The Ravens struggled to shoot, hitting 35% from the field and just 21% from deep (6-28). They also made just 4-10 free throws. The Vikings, on the other hand, shot 41% from the field, made 8 3-pointers and were nearly perfect at the free throw line, hitting 17-18.
"We can't throw it in the ocean right now and it's not for a lack of trying," Head Coach Ryan Moody said. "Our guys are attacking and giving effort but it's just not happening right now."
Moody said there is plenty of blame for the lack of offensive success but it ultimately starts with him.
"It's a combination of a lot of things and I've got to do a better job," Moody said. "Our guys have to do a better job of settling down and take shots when they are open. We still believe in our guys"
Adese scored a career-high 12 points to lead the Ravens. Joining him in double figures were freshman Sam Ungashick and Ahmad Louis, who each scored 11 points.
The Ravens (11-16 overall, 9-12 Heart) will close out the regular season Saturday, Feb. 18 at Culver-Stockton. They'll enter the Heart of America Postseason Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will travel to top-seed William Penn University for the opening round.
