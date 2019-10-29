The Raven Men’s Soccer team hosted Culver-Stockton College on Saturday night and the two teams proceeded to slug it out for 110 minutes as the Ravens went to their 5th overtime game of the 2019 season.
Senior David Breda got the start in goal for the Ravens on senior night and played as he and the Ravens defense were able to shut out their opponent for the fourth time this year.
Breda was satisfied with his performance on the night.
“I feel like I played pretty well, kept the ball out of the back of the net,” Breda said. “Our defense payed well too, we kept them to 9 shots…we had our fair share of chances but just couldn’t put them in the back of the net but we are just going to focus on going forward on to the next game.”
Offensively, the Ravens were met with a stringent Culver-Stockton defense that was able to keep them off balance and out of rhythm for much of the game.
Head Coach John Sosa spoke on his teams offensive struggles after the game.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the net, obviously we created all kinds of opportunities,” Sosa said. “Unfortunately, they just didn’t go in for us. Obviously this is a disappointing one, we needed it, we needed the result.”
Though the Ravens were able to double up Culver-Stockton in shots, the Wildcats defense however was able to frustrate Sosa’s offense just enough to keep those shots out of the net. Seniors Adam Bruce and John Mullen led the Ravens with two shots on goal apiece.
Staying strong to the theme of the Ravens doubling up the Wildcats, the Ravens had 19 fouls called on them as compared to the Wildcats 8. Neither team was able to get anything going and scoring chances were sparse throughout the game.
The Ravens still sit at number 8 in the Heart standings in a playoff bracket where only the top 8 teams will advance to the Heart Postseason Tournament. They will take be traveling to Evangel for their last regular season game of the season looking to cement their spot in the conference tournament this year.
The game starts with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
