The Heart of America Athletic Conference released its annual list of Conference Scholar-Athletes on Thursday and 69 Ravens were among the list of over 1,000 student-athletes from across the 14-member schools in the Heart.
"Part of the Mission of Benedictine College is to educate men and women in a community of faith and scholarship," said Benedictine Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer. "We are also committed to academic excellence within the Athletic Department and this list is a great example of that commitment. My congratulations to our student-athletes that have displayed what it means to be successful both on the field and in the classroom."
In the last five years, Benedictine has placed 331 student-athletes on the Heart Scholar-Athlete list. The criteria for selection as a Heart Scholar-Athlete are as follows a GPA of 3.4 or higher (on a 4.0 scale), accumulation of a minimum of 60 credit hours, completed at least 5 semesters, and attended the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated. The student-athlete must also have participated in a varsity competition in the sport for which they are being nominated and graduate student-athletes are also eligible for the award.
The complete list of Benedictine Heart Student-Athletes is listed below. The complete list for all nominating Heart Schools can be found at https://heart.prestosports.com/2122_Heart_Scholar_Athletes.
Baseball – Creighton Cordova – Exercise Science Baseball – Zachary Demos – Finance Baseball –Daniel Favazza – Finance Baseball – Walter Huber – Accounting Baseball – Jacob Pavlyak – Finance Baseball – Matthew Piontek – Management Baseball – Isaac Rudolph – Secondary Education Dance – Alexia Baker – Graphic Design Dance – Sofia Leiva – Finance Dance – Margaret Mowery – Theology Dance – Lara Salgado – Journalism & Mass Communications Football – Seth Conrad – Theology Football – Garrett Kettle – Criminology Football – Jared Mullen – Nursing Football – Adam Wilbers – Journalism & Mass Communications Men's Basketball – Joel Adese – Accounting Men's Basketball – Matthew Glen Austin – MBA Men's Basketball – Saxton Thuston – Finance Men's Cross Country – Matthew Conner – Philosophy Men's Cross Country – Matthew Mason – Exercise Science Men's Track & Field – Matthew Conner – Philosophy Men's Track & Field/Cross Country – Colin Donovan – Chemistry Men's Track & Field/Cross Country – Thaddeus Friess – Civil Engineering Men's Track & Field - Alex Merrifield – Secondary Education Men's Track & Field – Lukas Seymour – Architecture Men's Track & Field – Peter Weber – Computer Science Men's Track & Field – Alexander Winger – Exercise Science Men's Soccer – Gabriel Lewis – Exercise Science Men's Soccer – Joseph Maurer – Accounting Men's Soccer – Nickolas Passinese – Management Men's Soccer – Dylan Caro – Finance Men's Soccer – Zachary White – Finance Men's Wrestling – Tyson Albright – Mechanical Engineering Men's Wrestling – Harshwardhan Anchan – Mechanical Engineering Men's Wrestling – Jared Morgan – Finance Men's Wrestling – Chad Volmert – Theology Softball – Rachel Adent – Exercise Science Softball - Hailey Ann Burmeister – Exercise Science Softball – Kylie Hays – Marketing Softball – Megan Medhus – Elementary Education Softball – Alisha Pickering Softball – Abby Pressgrove – Exercise Science Softball – Hailey Rindom – Secondary Education Softball – Amy Salinas – Exercise Science Women's Basketball – Alison Brzozowski – Biology Women's Basketball – Twilah Carrasquillo – Elementary Education Women's Basketball – Anna Sanjuan – Secondary Education Women's Basketball – Natalie Smaron – Biochemistry Women's Basketball – Skylar Washington – Biology Women's Cross Country/Track – Caroline Cobo – Management Women's Cross Country/Track – Michelle Polczynski – Elementary Education Women's Cross Country/Track – Tatiana Smith – Music Education Women's Cross Country/Track – Claire Zarybricky – Elementary Education Women's Track & Field - Elise Federici - Nursing Women's Track & Field – Amara Feyrer-Melk - Biology Women's Track & Field – Leah Sattler - Biology Women's Track & Field – Ashley Wurtenberger – Nursing Women's Soccer – Katherine Black – Elementary Education Women's Soccer – Riley Degner – Art Women's Soccer – Emma Boever – Elementary Education Women's Soccer – Gracie Eckardt – Nursing Women's Soccer – Brooklyn Hannan – Biology Women's Soccer – Ceili Opp – Nursing Women's Soccer – Nicole Patterson – Theology Women's Soccer – Hannah Spellman – Exercise Science Women's Soccer – Madeline Stewart – Journalism & Mass Communications Women's Soccer – Hailey White – Marketing Women's Volleyball – Kristijana Istuk – Management Women's Volleyball – Margaret Schoening – Secondary Education.
