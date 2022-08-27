Benedictine College Head Football coach Joel Osborn hopes for the Ravens’ play and mentality to be knocked up another notch during his second season.
“We want to play fast as a team this year,” Osborn said. “We want our guys to be out there knowing what they are doing and remove the fear of failure. We talk about imposing our will on everything we’re doing.”
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle echoed the same sentiment of his head coach as well after the Raven offense already put up some impressive numbers last season by scoring more than 60 points in three games and 70 points in their season finale.
“The biggest thing for us as an offense is having another year under our belt in a new offense,” Kettle said. “Some goals for us are just to be more efficient and sustain longer and finish in the red zone.”
BC ultimately led the Heart of America Conference in scoring with 42.6 points per game, but Kettle looks for him and receivers to have even better chemistry this season.
“The biggest thing is just getting on the same page with new receivers and working on timing to get every throw on time,” Kettle said. “I really want emphasis that I’m throwing on time every throw this fall.”
Kettle said learning under Osborn who was an MIAA Offensive Player of the Year when he played quarterback at Northwest Missouri State University pays dividends in his growth as a player and a leader.
“It’s super cool to have a head coach, the offensive coordinator who has been in the same shoes as me,” Kettle said. “It helps with being able to relate where I’m at with the offense and helpful with how I’m going to get better and help the people around me.”
One position group that will be in a transition is the offensive line with the only returning starter being center junior Zyon Mathis.
“We’ve got some new guys coming and I’m excited to see what they can do,” Osborn said. “We’ll be young and coach Pops (Offensive Line Coach George Papageorgiou) has done a great job over the years here coaching the offensive line.”
The Ravens’ defense wants to take a step forward this season to keep up with the high-scoring offense after being middle of the road in the conference in 2021.
“I think we just need to play a little better and help pick up the offense and play more complementary,” junior linebacker Gavin Spangler said.
Osborn said the progression of the complicated offense the Ravens run will also benefit the defense with the numerous amount of reps they see each other in practice.
“Our defense in practice are going to see about any and every formation from us,” Osborn said. “Our passing game is multifaceted and is designed to beat any coverage.”
The Ravens also plan to not take any teams lightly in the heart conference no matter their record after starting 1-2 last season.
“We learn that no game is a gimmie and that we’re always going to need to play our best football and we learned that the hard way last year,” Spangler said. “I feel like our motivation is just to start a fast year.”
Osborn said he was impressed with the dedication his team showed in the summer by staying on campus to get and build team chemistry.
“We had over 90 guys stay here in June and July so it’s been great to see those guys work hard together and build those relationships,” Osborn said. “Now is the time for the kids to see the work they’ve put in and see how much they’ve grown in a year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.