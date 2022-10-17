Despite a slow start offensively, Benedictine football still put forth a 47-0 shutout effort over Central Methodist University Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Head Coach Joel Osborn said the Raven defense came out strong and helped create opportunities for the offense.
"I thought they did a great job of getting turnovers and limited them from getting first downs," Osborn said. "They got the offense the ball in great field position pretty much the whole day."
The defense finished the day with five turnovers and sacks, while only giving up 106 total yards of offense against the Eagles.
"We worked on all week on doing us and that's basically what we did today," senior linebacker Zach Gill said. "We've got a lot of extra work to do and honestly this is going to help us grow as a team."
The shutout was the first for one of the best defenses in the Heart of America Conference as well.
Senior running back Rayshon Mills made the offense go with his first 100-yard performance of the season with 10 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Osborn was pleased with how his team ran the ball and won the turnover battle as well on the day.
"I thought we were physical, and our backs ran the ball well," Osborn said. "We secured the ball which was such an emphasis for us this week."
Osborn said being able to run the ball gave way to some eventual success in the passing game as senior quarterback Garrett Kettle finished with 175 yards, which is the lowest passing total for him on the season.
"We weren't as efficient as we've been in the passing game, but we were able to run the ball and open things up in the second half," Osborn said.
