Colorado coach Tad Boyle, Wheaton (Ill.) coach Mike Schauer and Benedictine (Kan.) coach Ryan Moody have been added as members of the NABC Board of Directors, it was announced on Thursday. The coaches' appointments begin immediately after being formally approved on Tuesday during the Board's monthly meeting.
"I am humbled & honored to join the NABC Board of Directors," Moody said. I will work hard to represent coaches especially NAIA coaches and advocate for the good of our game. I am thankful for this opportunity to serve."
The NABC Board of Directors provides strategic oversight of the NABC and advocates on behalf of coaches on national legislative and policy issues. The Board includes representation from all three NCAA divisions, the NAIA, two-year colleges and high schools.
"The game of basketball and the coaching profession are at a critical moment in history, with numerous challenges and opportunities impacting every level of the sport," said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. "Tad, Mike and Ryan are well-respected leaders whose experience and unique perspectives will serve the NABC Board of Directors and their fellow coaches well."
All three coaches have achieved on-court success while also holding prominent roles on various national committees.
Boyle has been the head coach at Colorado since 2010 following a four-year stint at Northern Colorado, and recently completed a term as chair of the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee.
Schauer will begin his 14th year leading the Wheaton program in 2022-23 and 23rd overall as a head coach. He was a member of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Committee from 2018-22, serving as chair during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
Moody was named the head coach at Benedictine in 2011 after previously holding assistant coach positions at North Dakota and serving as a high school head coach. He is a past president of the NAIA Men's Basketball Executive Committee. He has guided the program to two Heart of America Athletic Conference championships and five trips to the NAIA National Tournament.
