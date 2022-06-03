The Benedictine Men's Basketball Program will be offering three camps during the Summer of 2022 geared toward different levels of players - Future Ravens Camps on July 18-19 and 20-21, a Team Camp on June 17, and the Men's Basketball Elite Camp on Aug. 5.
Future Ravens Camp
This Summer, the Future Ravens Camp will be broken up into two age groups - first through fourth grades and fifth through eighth grades - and will be conducted on different days.
July 18-19, 2022 (Grades 1-4)
July 20-21, 2022 (Grades 5-8)
The Future Raven camp is for boys and girls and the cost of the camp is $50 per attendee. Campers will learn basketball fundamentals, work with college players, and connect with other young athletes. The camp will run from 1-5 p.m. each day inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium on the Benedictine campus.
Please click on the following URL to register your Future Raven today: www.ravenathletics.com/FutureRavens2022.
Elite Camp
The Elite Camp is geared towards student-athletes interested in playing basketball at the collegiate level. This year's camp will be conducted on Aug. 5 at a cost of $50.
The camp will be directed by head coach Ryan Moody and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Out of those who attended the 2021 Elite Camp, four scholarship offers were made with four commitments to Benedictine.
To register for the Elite Camp, please click on the following URL: www.ravenathletics.com/EliteCamp2022.
Team Camp
The Benedictine Men's Basketball Program will be conducting a one-day team camp for varsity and junior varsity programs again this summer.
The camp will be held on Friday, June 17 on the Benedictine campus at a cost of $250 per team and $200 per team for additional teams. Five full courts will be available for play with a guarantee of three games. Games include four, 10-minute running clock quarters. The clock will stop the last minute of the first and third quarters and the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.
To learn more, or to register your team, please contact Benedictine Men's Basketball Associate Head Coach John Peer at jpeer@benedictine.edu or 913.360.7379. There is no online registration available this year for the Team Camp.
