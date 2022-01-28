Ravens Women's Basketball controlled Thursday night's game from the opening tip to the final whistle.
The Ravens knocked off the Evangel Valor 73-56 in a key Heart South matchup.
Leading by 12 heading into the final quarter, the Ravens closed things out by playing even better down the stretch, ultimately winning by the 17-point margin.
Kyra Misuraca played well off the bench for the Ravens, scoring 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She also had 4 rebounds and a blocked shot. Ali Brzozowski also scored 15 points and added 6 boards and 3 blocks. Joining them in double figures was Skylar Washington, the reigning Heart Player of the Week, who scored 10 points, dished out 5 assists, and grabbed 5 rebounds.
The Ravens took a 10-point lead after 10 minutes of action. The Ravens forced 8 Valor turnovers in the first quarter while also holding them to 1-of-10 shooting to take an 18-8 lead into the second quarter. Evangel did the bulk of its damage from the free line, making 5-8 from the charity stripe.
Brzozowski was busy defensively in the opening quarter, notching all three of her blocked shots in the first 4 minutes of the game.
The Ravens maintained their 10-point lead heading into halftime, 38-28. The Ravens shot 50% from the floor in the first half while limiting the Valor to 31% shooting. However, Evangel benefited from free throw shooting, knocking down four more in the second quarter. They were 9-12 from the line in the opening half, while the Ravens missed both free throw attempts they were granted.
Misuraca led the Ravens with 8 points in the first half while Brzozowski had 7 points.
The Ravens took a 54-42 lead into the fourth quarter, aided by 6 third-quarter points by Skylar Washington. The Ravens were also able to get to the free throw line five times in the third quarter, making four of their attempts.
That lead expanded in the fourth quarter as the Ravens closed things out to improve to 16-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play. Their conference record has the Ravens tied atop the Heart South with Central Methodist and MidAmerica Nazarene. The Ravens also improve to 9-1 at home this season.
The Ravens will remain home for their next game, a noon tip-off against Clarke University on Saturday, Jan. 29. The Pride are 21-2 overall, 12-0 in Heart play, and ranked No. 10 in the nation.
