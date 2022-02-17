Benedictine put together another impressive offensive performance for a second straight victory 80-73 over Missouri Valley Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Head Coach Chad Folsom was pleased with how the Ravens shared the ball and found the open man throughout the night.
"I thought we did a good job of being aggressive and attacking off of ball screens," Folsom said. "I thought the post did a good job of finding another post or kicking it out."
BC finished with 14 assists on the night on offense.
The Ravens finished with five players in double figures on the night with junior Aaliyah Raines leading the way with 19 points.
"I don't know if we've done that all year," Folsom said. "It was a great team effort with good balance."
Raines said she felt more confident in her first double-figure performance since January 29th.
"I was more confident in myself this game and it showed," Raines said. "That's how I want to keep playing."
Folsom said the junior guard being productive is key to the team's success on offense.
"She's struggled a little offensively as of late, but we need her to produce," Folsom said. "I thought she was very aggressive looking for shots, and she's also very good at pulling up."
Senior Skylar Washington was second on the night in points with 16, junior Twilah Carrasquillo had 14, senior Ali Brzozowski had 11, and senior Natalie Smaron finished with 10.
Raines said the Ravens have done a good job this season of having a balanced attack.
"We're pretty good at making assists and making that extra pass and not just taking the first one on offense," Raines said.
BC did face a fierce comeback from Missouri Valley after leading by 21 points late in the third quarter.
Folsom said he thought the Ravens' defense played well overall, and the Vikings just made several impressive shots in the fourth quarter.
"I thought we played good defense throughout the game, and they just made a lot of tough shots late," Folsom said.
The win most likely secured BC grabbing the No. 3 seed in the South division for the Heart of America Tournament which takes place Feb. 24-March 1.
"I think we're playing well together, and so hopefully it's the right time for us to be playing good basketball," Folsom said.
