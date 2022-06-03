Benedictine women’s basketball will be adding four newcomers to roster next season to go along with the signing of Missouri Western Josie Weishaar as well.
Makayla Baughman will be coming to the Ravens from Blair High School where she was a four year starter and averaged 11.3 pts, 4.7 rebounds her senior season.
She also holds her school’s record for most 3-pointers in a season (47 her senior year) and most 3-pointers in a career with 126.
“Makayla is a strong guard who has the ability to get to the basket as well as knock down the three-point shot,” Head Coach Chad Folsom said. “She is a gifted athlete who will fit in very well with our up-tempo style of play.”
Grace Dixon comes from 6A Manhattan High School and averaged 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game her senior season.
“Grace is a strong, physical post player who is a very good defender and has nice touch around the basket,” Folsom said. “She is also an extremely hard worker, which will suit her very well within our program.”
Kianna Herrera comes from Bishop LeBlond and helps lead the school 4th place finish at state and a 22-8 record her senior year while averaging 15.8 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game. Kianna was named the Missouri Class 2 District 16 Player of the Year, All-Conference, All-City, and All-State, and she finished her basketball career with 1,174 points.
“Kianna is a physical player who has the ability to score at the three-point line, off the dribble and posting up,” Folsom said. “Her versatility will be a nice weapon at the college level.”
Emma Caspers is the other transfer coming to the program. She was a 2-year starter at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Iowa. During her junior college career, she averaged 8.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 54% from the field, and earned All-Region Honors. Emma went to high school at West Fork, where she was a multi-sport athlete competing in basketball, volleyball, track, and golf.
“Emma is a physical post player, who finishes well in the paint and rebounds the ball well at both ends of the floor,” Folsom said. “Her experience having played two years of junior college basketball will be very beneficial on our relatively young team.”
Weishaar is transferring from playing two years at NCAA Division II Missouri Western University. While at Missouri Western, She played in 44 games for the Lady Griffons and was part of the team that competed in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight this past season. She played her high school career at Jefferson County North where she was a prolific athlete earning All-State honors in basketball, volleyball, and track. On the basketball court, she was a 4x All-State performer, including First Team honors her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. She finished her high school career as the third all-time leading scorer with 1,511 points.
“Josie is a very athletic guard with good size who can score all over the floor,” Folsom said. “She is also a solid team player who sees the floor well and finds the open player. Josie will bring a great deal of experience to our program immediately.”
