The annual All-Heart football team was recently released with 18 Benedictine football players earning 22 honors while two members of their coaching staff were also honored on the 2022 All-Heart South Football Team.
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle was named both the Heart South Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Head Coach Joel Osborn was named the Heart South Coach of the Year while Defensive Coordinator Kaleb Koch was named the Heart South Coach of the Year.
Kettle broke Benedictine’s single-season record of total offense with his combined yards in the season finale with MNU last week. Heading into Saturday’s NAIA Football Championship Series First Round, Kettle has passed for 2,696 yards while rushing for 414 for a total of 3,110 yards. That total is a new single-season record passing the previous record of 3,107 yards set by Shaefer Schuetz in 2018.
Joining Kettle on the first team were Rayshon Mills (RB), Jacob Gathright (WR), Reed Levi (TE), Chim Okorafor (OL), and Jacob Nielson (OL) on offense. Isaac Anderson (DL), Dwayne Lacey (DL), and Javhi Blomquist (DB) were named to the first-team defense. Cullen Bruner (P) and Harry Balke (K) earned a first-team selection on special teams and JaShawn Todd was named as the first-team athlete selection.
Todd was named to the second team as both a receiver and return specialist. Ja’Kobe Hinton (OL), Gavin Spangler (LB), and Jackson Hoskins (DB) were also named to the second team. Austin Buteaux (WR), Tyler Wilson (DL), and Joel Mewis (DB) rounded out the selections as the trio was named honorable mention.
Offensively, Benedictine ranked 4th in scoring (446) and 8th in points per game (40.5) in the NAIA. They ranked 4th in passing touchdowns (32) and are 7th in passing yards (2,915). They also rank 3rd in the NAIA in redzone scores (43 of 50) and redzone touchdowns (37 of 50). Defensively, they rank 8th in fumbles recovered (13), 3rd in interceptions (20), and 6th in sacks (35). On Special Teams, they rank 5th in PATs (52 of 57) and 3rd in kick return average (28.1).
Several single-season team offensive records are in play as the Ravens open the Football Championship Series. They currently have 204 completions with the record standing at 221 set in 2013. They currently have 2,915 passing yards with the record standing at 3,201 set in 2018. They currently have 32 passing TDs with the record currently at 35 also set in 2018.
