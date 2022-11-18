The annual All-Heart football team was recently released with 18 Benedictine football players earning 22 honors while two members of their coaching staff were also honored on the 2022 All-Heart South Football Team.

Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle was named both the Heart South Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Head Coach Joel Osborn was named the Heart South Coach of the Year while Defensive Coordinator Kaleb Koch was named the Heart South Coach of the Year.

