No. 1-ranked Indiana Tech surrendered a season-high 14 goals against the No. 8-ranked Benedictine Men's Lacrosse team in their Quarterfinal game of the 2022 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.
Benedictine outscored Indiana Tech in the second half, but the Warriors were able to hold off the run and advance 20-14.
The Warriors had allowed 10 goals twice this season leading up to the meeting with the Ravens, one of which came in the Ravens 14-10 loss at home on Feb. 26.
Indiana Tech opened the game with two straight goals from Andrew Ryan before Sean Molyneux scored Benedictine's first goal with 8:08 left to play in the first quarter. The Ravens closed the quarter out with three goals from Brady Guck, Joseph Doyle, and Nicholas Petree to make it 5-4 after one quarter.
The Warriors exploded for 8 goals in the second quarter to break the game open by the half, leading 13-6.
The third quarter belonged to the Ravens. In the first meeting between the schools back in February, Indiana Tech scored 6 unanswered to erase a halftime deficit. This time around, Benedictine scored five total in the period to pull within 3 after three quarters. James Carson and Doyle opened the quarter with two straight goals before Indiana Tech answered with their only goal of the period. Goals from Carson and two straight by Jordan Rodriguez cut the Ravens deficit to 14-11 to end the quarter.
Indiana Tech opened the fourth quarter with four straight goals, which proved to be too much for Benedictine to overcome.
The two teams combined for 102 shots with Indiana Tech holding a 52-50 advantage. The Ravens dominated the face-off, winning 25 of 37.
The Ravens had four players score 3 goals each. Molyneux, Carson, Rodriguez, and Doyle finished with 3 goals each. Buck added a goal and a team-high 5 assists while Carson and Michael Hogan added 2 assists each.
Duncan Loud finished with 12 saves defensively. Aiden Richardson finished the game with 2 caused turnovers while Carson Huerter and Ben Schwartz added 1 each.
Benedictine finishes the year at 10-7. Their trip to Pensacola marked their third straight appearance in the NAIA National Invitational Tournament.
