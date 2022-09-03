Victoria Hurtt is headed into her second season as the head coach of the Benedictine Volleyball program after qualifying her team for the conference tournament last season with a relatively young squad.
The circumstances will be similar this season as the Ravens will have only one senior on the team.
BC will have some experience back with seven juniors along with an incoming class that Hurtt is optimistic about.
“I think the upperclassmen are stepping up with great leadership,” Hurtt said. “The freshmen are coming in here and pushing the agenda and I love that. The gym has been super competitive and that’s what makes our team better.”
One of the standout leaders and players for the Ravens is junior setter Marea Wortmann who was named setter of the year in the Heart of American Conference.
Wortmann was honored by the recognition she received last season and credited her team.
“It meant a lot to me and the team,” Wortmann said. “It showed I can work hard for the team and it’s more about the team than any one player.”
Hurtt is confident in her young group continuing to get better as the season runs along.
“I think just understanding it’s about the team and not ourselves and just staying consistent,” Hurtt said. “It’s going to take us some time to get better but I’m excited about where we are and we just keep getting one percent better every single day,”
