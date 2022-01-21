Benedictine women's basketball found itself back in the win column Thursday night thanks to a 70-57 victory over Culver-Stockon at Ralph Nolan gymnasium.
The win followed the Ravens' worst loss of the season 87-66 on the road at Grand View.
BC began the game with an emboldened effort to build a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Ravens (14-6, 6-4) maintained that lead throughout the game with a balanced attack on offense with three players in double figures and 18 total assists.
"We were shooting and sharing the ball well," Head coach Chad Folsom said. "I thought our girls did a pretty good job of moving the ball and finding the open shot."
Senior Skylar Washington led the team with 20 points and made six threes.
BC finished with a season-high total of 12 shots made from beyond the arc on the night.
"If we can't shoot that way as a group, there is no telling how good this team can do," Folsom said. "That has been our Achilles heel in the past."
Junior Aaliyah Raines was second on the team in scoring with 14 points, all of which came in the second half.
"She was aggressive off the dribble, getting into the paint and finishing at the rim," Folsom said.
Raines said the win was critical for the Ravens after losing three out of their last five.
"We just needed to get back on track after losing a couple of games," Raines said. "I think the win brought our spirits back."
Freshman guard Kennedy Nicholson continues to fill in for sophomore Alleigh Kramer at the point guard position and had a season-high in points with 12.
The BC lineup has been through some issues in recent weeks with this being the first time in a couple of games where the team was healthy.
"This was the first time in three games we've had our own squad together," Folsom said. "That's kind of been affecting us too and it's nice to get our rhythm and rotation right again."
