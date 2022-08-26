Women's Soccer earned a hard-fought home win Monday night to open the 2022 season. The (22) Ravens defeated the Midland University Warriors 2-1 on Legacy Field.
After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, miscommunication on the back line hurt the Ravens 20 seconds into the second half. What was supposed to be a play back to Olivia Berry in goal went wide of the mark and resulted in an own goal to even the match, 1-1.
Moments later Annabelle Hoog nearly gave the Ravens the lead back with a header, but it went wide. Undeterred, Hoog was there again a minute later to score on a corner kick by Rachel Beffa with 42 minutes left in the second half to give the Ravens a 2-1 lead. It turned out to be the game-winner as the Ravens kept pressure on the Warriors all night.
The home squad had 25 shots compared to just 10 shots for the Warriors. In the few Midland scoring opportunities, Berry was up to the task and recorded 3 saves.
Pressure by the front line created the opening goal of the 2022 season for the Ravens in the opening half. Beffa won possession in Warriors territory and was able to nudge the ball to Sam Mausbach. The junior dribbled into the box and slipped a shot past the keeper into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Ravens a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the match.
Midland's attempt at an equalizer a few minutes later was thwarted by Berry, who made a diving save to keep the Warriors off the board.
The Ravens had three scoring opportunities late in the first half, but all three ended with header attempts that went wide of the net.
The season-opening win is a solid one for the Ravens, taking down a team that finished 11-8 in 2021.
The Ravens will travel to Arkansas to take on (11) John Brown University on Friday, Aug. 26, and will return home to take on Saint Mary at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
