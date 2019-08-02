KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Monday at the annual Heart Summit, the annual award winners from the conference were made public. One of those annual awards is the Heart Athletic Director of the Year which was awarded to Benedictine's own Charlie Gartenmayer.
"It is an honor and a privilege to represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference and Benedictine College, two of the finest organizations in the NAIA," Gartenmayer said.
Voted on by the Heart Athletic Directors, the Heart Athletic Director fo the Year, is annually handed out at the Heart Summit and was given to Gartenmayer after the Raven Athletic Department experienced one of its best years in school history. After serving the Atchison community as a principal for Atchison Public Schools, Gartenmayer begins his 12th year as the Athletic Director at Benedictine.
This past year the Raven Athletic Department won the inaugural Heart Commissioner's Cup while winning four Heart Championships and two KCAC Championships. Football and women's lacrosse competed in their respective National Championship games while women's soccer, cross country, men's basketball, men's lacrosse, and the track & field programs represented Benedictine College on the national stage in their respective NAIA championships.
While the most attention is paid to the success on the field, court or track, under his leadership, the student-athletes at Benedictine continue to excel in the classroom as well. This past academic year, the overall department GPA was over 3.0 while 12 programs were named NAIA Scholar Teams. In addition, 149 student-athletes were named to the Dean's List, 71 were named to the President's List, 41 were named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes and 72 were named Heart Scholar Athletes
