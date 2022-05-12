On the heels of the conclusion of the 2022 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Championship and a day before the start of the 2022 NAIA Men's Lacrosse National Invitational, Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner Lori Thomas announced on Tuesday that the Heart is officially adding both sports for the 2023 seasons.
"We are so excited to be joining the rest of Benedictine College in the Heart," Women's Lacrosse head coach Clare Hanson said. "The KCAC has done a great job of growing the game in the Midwest and we are thankful for the opportunity to compete for championships. We can't wait to continue to compete, win championships, and grow the game."
With the announcement, two schools join the Heart as associate members. St. Ambrose University will compete in both women's and men's lacrosse while Mount Vernon Nazarene University will compete in men's lacrosse only.
St. Ambrose joins current Heart members Benedictine, Clarke University (Dubuque, Iowa), Culver-Stockton College (Dubuque, Iowa), Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Mo.), and William Penn University (Oskaloosa, Iowa) to form a 6-team women's conference.
Mount Vernon Nazarene and St. Ambrose join current Heart members Benedictine, Clarke University (Dubuque, Iowa), Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Mo.), and William Penn University (Oskaloosa, Iowa) to form a 6-team men's conference.
Benedictine had previously competed as a member of the KCAC since the NAIA first recognized lacrosse as an emerging sport in 2016. The Raven Women have won every KCAC regular-season championship since, while earning KCAC Tournament titles in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. The Raven Men won their only KCAC regular-season championship in 2019 while they won KCAC Tournament titles in 2019 and 2022.
"Lacrosse continues to grow in the Midwest and the Heart is excited to add it to the championship footprint making it the 24th and 25th sponsored sports in the conference," Heart Commissioner, Lori Thomas said. "We want to welcome Mount Vernon Nazarene and St. Ambrose as they will join the Heart as Associate Members in the sport of Lacrosse which will round out the 6 men's and 6 women's teams participating in the Heart."
In her first year as the head coach, Coach Hanson helped guide the Benedictine Women's program to its first-ever NAIA National Championship on May 7, beating top-ranked Lawrence Tech 9-8 on the Blue Devils home field.
In his second year as Raven Men's head coach, Will Garrett helped guide the program to it's third straight NAIA Invitational Tournament bid losing to top-ranked Indiana Tech 20-14 on Wednesday.
This season marks the second for Women's Lacrosse as a Championship sport for the NAIA while Men's Lacrosse continues to maintain it's status as an emerging sport.
