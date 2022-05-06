Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer is pleased to announce the hire of Gregory Barner as the next head coach for the Raven Wrestling program.
"We are excited to have Coach Barner join the Raven Family," Gartenmayer said. "We believe that he will continue to grow our wrestling program in a way that allows for our student-athletes to not only succeed on the mat but in the classroom and beyond their time at Benedictine."
Coach Barner joins the Ravens after serving as head coach and Director of Strength & Conditioning at Cleary University in Howell, Mich. In his time at Cleary, he increased the wrestling program's roster size and set school records for team wins, individual wins, and the highest team GPA (3.11). Additionally, he coached six all-conference wrestlers as well as four academic all-conference wrestlers.
"My family and I would like to thank President Steve Minnis, Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer, and everyone else that was involved with this process," Coach Barner said. "We feel extremely grateful for this opportunity, and to be a part of such a prestigious school like Benedictine College."
A graduate of Central College in Pella, Iowa, where he was also a wrestler, Coach Barner saw Benedictine as a perfect fit for him and his family.
"The incredible growth of the school was the first thing that caught my eye," Coach Barner said. "From the new majors to the new academic buildings, and all the updates the school has done for its athletic programs, it's incredible. What really got my attention though was the core values of the school. They put a big emphasis on the development of its students and provides them with tremendous support in all areas of life.
"The amazing tradition that athletics has was awesome to see as well. Every athletic team competes at a high level, and it's just a great competitive environment to be a part of."
Coach Barner becomes the fourth head coach for the Raven Wrestling Program and has high expectations for his program beyond helping guide them to success on the mat.
"Our number one goal is going to be to help these young men grow, develop, and become the strongest version of themselves," Coach Barner said. "We believe if we create great young men, we'll have the best students and the best athletes, which will translate into great success for them years down the road after they leave Benedictine College.
"We are going to focus on a tough, smart, physical style of wrestling. It might not be the flashiest style, but we're going to battle for every inch of the mat for 7 minutes. It'll be blue-collar and workman-like."
Coach Barner has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Exercise Science from Central College and earned his Master of Arts in Management from Briar Cliff University.
