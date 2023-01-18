Rex Lane was a member of the coaching staff for 20 years before retiring in June 2018. Lane coached over 50 All-Heart Cross Country runners, and over a combined 450 All-Heart selections in Indoor and Outdoor Track.
The Benedictine College Athletic Department has been informed of the passing of former cross country and track head coach Rex Lane.
Lane was a member of the coaching staff for 20 years before retiring in June 2018.
"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Rex," Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer said. "Rex was a special person and his passion for his student-athletes was evident during his time as a Raven. He stepped up when we asked him to take over the track program in addition to his duties with cross country and we are eternally grateful for what he was able to build during his time at Benedictine."
In his time at Benedictine, Lane coached over 50 All-Heart Cross Country runners, and over a combined 450 All-Heart selections in Indoor and Outdoor Track. His most recent successes include guiding the Women's Indoor 4x800 relay team to the 2016 NAIA National Championship.
He was a six-time Heart Cross Country Coach of the Year while also earning the 2016 Heart Indoor Track Coach of the Year.
Under this leadership, the Women's Cross Country team earned NAIA Scholar Team honors every season since 2008 while the Men's team earned the honor every season since 2011. Including his final season, the Cross Country program has also earned 54 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes.
Services and memorial information have not been announced. We ask that you join the Raven Athletic Department in prayer for the Lane family as they mourn the loss of Rex.
