Benedictine football had its season come to a close against Indiana Wesleyan as the Ravens committed five turnovers in the 24-13 defeat Saturday in the second round of the NAIA Football Championship.
Benedictine's lone first-half touchdown came on a pass play from Garrett Kettle to Reed Levi for 33-yards. The PAT failed, keeping Indiana Wesleyan in the lead late in the first quarter. The Wildcats added two second-quarter touchdowns to the 15-point lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Ravens were able to limit the Wildcats to three points. Offensively, they used a quick strike 2-play, 75-yard scoring drive for their second touchdown of the game after Kettle found Tanner Zimmerman for a 24-yard touchdown.
"Any time you turn the ball over five times it is tough to over come," Raven Head Coach Joel Osborn said. "I thought our defense did a great job of getting stops after the first couple."
While the turnovers didn't help the offensive output, they didn't hurt as much as they could have. Indiana Wesleyan only scored one touchdown directly off turnovers created.
In the end, the Wildcats held the ball for almost 35 minutes, with just under 16 of that coming in the second half - which kept the ball out of the hands of the Benedictine offense.
"We just didn't sustain drive long enough offensively," Osborn said. "Give Indiana Wesleyan a lot of credit. Those kids are battled tested and they have a really good program with great coaches."
Each team finished the game with 348 yards of total offense. Benedictine finished with 51 total plays on offense, under their average of 66 per game while IWU finished with 66 plays just over their 64.5 per game average.
Javhi Blomquist and Gavin Spangler finished with 13 tackles each while Zach Gill added 12. Joe Glaser recorded the lone sack while they finished with 4 tackles for a loss.
"I'm proud of the way our guys fought despite all the turnovers and we all had each others backs to the end," Spangler said. "This is one of the best seasons I have been a part of. I'm really thankful for the brothers I've made."
Mills finished with 92 yards on 7 carries while Kettle added 189 yards through the air on 13 of 25 completions. Jacob Gathright led the Raven receivers with 51 yards on 3 receptions while Zimmerman added 46 with Levi finishing with 46.
The Ravens finish their season at 11-2 while the Wildcats advance to the NAIA Football Championship Series Semifinals on Dec. 3 at a location yet to be determined.
"There is a lot to be proud of when we look back even though we disappointed right now," Osborn said.
