Benedictine football had its season come to a close against Indiana Wesleyan as the Ravens committed five turnovers in the 24-13 defeat Saturday in the second round of the NAIA Football Championship. 

Benedictine's lone first-half touchdown came on a pass play from Garrett Kettle to Reed Levi for 33-yards. The PAT failed, keeping Indiana Wesleyan in the lead late in the first quarter. The Wildcats added two second-quarter touchdowns to the 15-point lead into halftime.

