Erica Odell, 2022 NAIA National Tournament MVP, has been selected to participate in the By the Pros Lacrosse Series in November.
Created by Fourg Athletics and Events, the Series will take place at the Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch and is an effort to help grow the game of lacrosse. The "pros" will instruct younger players who will then compete against each other and then get an opportunity to watch a game featuring the pros as well.
"I am so proud of the person and player Erica has become," said head coach Clare Hanson. "She can absolutely compete at the highest level. I am ecstatic that she has gotten this opportunity. I can't wait to watch her play with and against women who had careers at UNC, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and other Division I programs.
"We see NAIA athletes going Professional in soccer, basketball, and football frequently. This is a first in women's lacrosse. I'm happy these Ravens are continuing to make history."
In 17 games this season, Odell scored 64 goals with 24 assists. As a midfielder, she also recorded 53 groundballs, 80 draw controls, and 28 caused turnovers. Odell scored 7 goals and tallied 2 assists over the three-game NAIA National Championship run. She registered a team-high 14 draw controls and 8 caused turnovers and was also named an NAIA All-America, earning a spot on the Second Team.
The By the Pros Series is slated for Nov. 5-6.
