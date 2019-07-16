1. Kansas Wesleyan
2. Benedictine (KS)
3. Saint Xavier
4. Morningside
5. Concordia (MI)
6. Marian
7. Saint Francis (IN)
8. Baker
9. Reinhardt
10. Dickinson State
11. Bethel (TN)
12. Grand View
13. Cumberlands (KY)
14. Northwestern (IA)
15. Rocky Mountain
16. Evangel
17. Siena Heights
18. Ottawa (KS)
19. Langston
20. Lindsey Wilson
21. Arizona Christian
22. Southern Oregon
23. Georgetown (KY)
24. Olivet Nazarene
25. Dordt
26. Avila
27. Southeastern
28. Valley City State
29. Oklahoma Panhandle St.
30. Tabor
