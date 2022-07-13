Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced that he is stepping down from his role as Associate Head Coach for the Raven Football program. He will continue to serve Benedictine, the Raven Athletic Department, and its student-athletes as Athletic Director.
"After 48 years of serving Benedictine College as an assistant football coach, the time has come for me to step away," Gartenmayer said. "I have enjoyed the relationships that football has allowed me to build over the years both with my fellow coaches and with our student-athletes.
"I look forward to creating more in-depth relationships with all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as we continue to build a successful Athletic Department here at Benedictine College."
Gartenmayer joined the coaching staff at Benedictine in 1979 after completing his playing career for the Ravens. In 2007 he retired after 22 years of service in the Atchison Public School System before taking over as the Athletic Director later that year. After earning the AFCA-NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2000, Gartenmayer was also named the Heart South Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020.
"On behalf of our football program, we are forever grateful for the service and sacrifice that Coach Gartenmayer and his wife Sheila have given to Raven Football," said Benedictine Football head coach Joel Osborn. "Coach Gartenmayer's impact on the lives of our current players, former players, current coaches and former coaches goes well beyond football. Thank you for everything!"
Under his leadership as Athletic Director, the Benedictine Athletic Department has continued to represent the school at the highest levels. In the past five years alone, the department has won 12 conference championships and competed in the NAIA postseason 48 times, including winning the 2022 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Championship this past Spring.
The success hasn't stopped in competition, the department has earned 268 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes honors, 331 All-Heart Scholar Athletes, and 68 NAIA Scholar Teams.
