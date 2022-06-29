The Heart of America Athletic Conference is pleased to announce that Benedictine College's Catherine Daniel has been selected as the 2021-22 Heart of America Athletic Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year. The award was voted on by the athletic trainers in the conference.
"Catherine has been an essential part of the Benedictine College staff for five years," Benedictine College Director of Sports Medicine Patrick Hodapp said. "Her commitment to her teams and student-athletes is second to none. Her dedication to her profession and her constant strive for knowledge proves why she is perfect for this award. I am proud to say she is part of the Benedictine Family and look forward to many years in the future working with her."
The honor for Daniel marks the second year in a row that Benedictine's Athletic Training staff has been recognized. Hodapp was honored with the same recognition for the 2020-21 academic year.
Daniel joined Benedictine College in 2017 as an Athletic Trainer to primarily work with the Men's and Women's Basketball teams. She is a national board-Certified Athletic Trainer, licensed in the state of Kansas, and an active member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association and Kansas City Athletic Trainers' Society.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 2015 and then received her Masters of Adult and Post-Secondary Education from the University of Saint Mary in May 2017.
While at the University of Saint Mary, she served as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer for the women's volleyball and women's softball teams and assisted with football and men's and women's track and cross country.
PREVIOUS WINNERS:
2011 - Rob Charmichael (Culver-Stockton)
2012 - John Bartholomew (Graceland)
2015 - Rick Sage (Central Methodist)
2016 - Brendon Powers (MidAmerica Nazarene)
2017 - Patrick Hodapp (Benedictine)
2018 - Paden Kleinhesselink (Central Methodist)
2020 - Lynsey Payne (Baker)
2021 – Patrick Hodapp (Benedictine)
