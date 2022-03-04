For the second straight season, the Raven Women’s Basketball team will be headed to the NAIA postseason.
After posting an overall record of 21-10, the Ravens are headed to Bowling Green, Ky., to take on Concordia (Neb.) University in the Opening Round of the 41st annual NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. as the Ravens and the Bulldogs will play the first game of the day.
For those planning to make the trip to support the Ravens, all tickets must be purchased on-line ahead of time at https://www.mid-southconference.org/hometown-ticketing.
The Ravens are one of 35 teams in the 64-team field to earn a return trip to the National Championship. They are making their 12th overall appearance and earned one of 26 at-large bids into the tournament this year. The Bulldogs went 16-13 overall and also earned an at-large bid and will be making their 21st overall appearance in the tournament.
Benedictine posted a 12-7 mark in the Heart this season and is one of five from the conference to earn a bid to the postseason this year. Clarke, the Heart Champion, earned an automatic bid, Central Methodist earned an at-large bid, Grand View earned the second Heart automatic bid as regular-season runner-up, and MNU earned an at-large bid.
Concordia posted a 13-9 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which earned six qualifiers for the postseason.
Benedictine’s grouping is in the Cramer Quadrant and is being co-hosted by the Mid-South Conference and Campbellsville (Ky.) University. The arena is the location of the Mid-South Tournament with Campbellsville the highest-ranked team in the grouping. Campbellsville went ??-? overall this season and was ranked No. 5 in the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. Each Quadrant is ranked 1 through 16 with Cambellsvile taking on Rochester (Mich.) the Wolverine-Hoosier Conference Tournament runner-up.
All games will be played on March 11-12 with times to be determined. Winners of each grouping will advance to the Round of 16 on March 17-18 in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center. The final site will host games from March 17-22 with the playing of the championship game on ESPN3 at 7 p.m. on March 22.
