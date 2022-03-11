Benedictine Women's Lacrosse returned to the campus of Life University on Friday afternoon for their final game of their Spring Break road trip as they took on Marian (Ind.) University.
No. 6 Benedictine used an 8-goal first quarter to jump ahead of Marian and never looked back as they earned the 20-5 win.
Benedictine bombarded the goal in the first 15 minutes of play, outshooting Marian 16-3 as they were able to score their 8 goals off 12 shots on goal.
Marian scored the first goal of the game before Benedictine rattled off eight straight to end the period. Aiden McEnerney scored 5 of those eight with Natalie Wechter scoring 2 and Erica Odell scoring 1.
The Ravens finished the game with a 35-10 advantage in shots as they reached 20 goals for the fourth time this season in six games. Wechter finished the game with 8 goals, followed by McEnerney with 7. Clare Ryan and Odell finished with 2 goals each while Grace Simonson added 1 goal. Ryan led the Ravens with 6 assists while Wechter finished with 2. Gelbach, Rianna England, and Odell finished with 1 assist each.
Gianna Stalleti got the win in goal, playing the first 30 minutes with 1 save. Quincy Doland played the second half and added two saves as she faced three shots.
Wechter finished the game with 11 of the Ravens 20 draw controls go along with three ground balls. McEnerney led the Ravens with 6 ground balls while leading the team with 4 caused turnovers. Wechter added 3 caused turnovers while Odell added 2 as 14 of the 23 turnovers by the Knights were caused by the Ravens.
The Ravens are off until March 18 when they will travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa, for their return to KCAC play as they take on William Penn University. They return home on March 25 for a 4 p.m. game against KCAC opponent St. Ambrose University.
