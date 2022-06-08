Benedictine College Volleyball head coach Victoria Hurtt has announced the addition of 13 incoming freshmen for the 2023 season. This list of recruits joins a program that posted an overall record of 15-15 while qualifying for the 2021 Heart Volleyball Conference Tournament after going 10-9 in conference play.
This year's incoming freshmen come from eight different states. They are:
Sabrina Oncins is a great 5'11" 6-rotation outside from Clermont, Fla. She is a humble leader and a great teammate. Her playing experience and willingness to get better each day is a true testament to her character and we are very excited to have her be a part of the program this fall.
Nykeriah Allen is a 5'11 middle from Round Rock, Texas is extremely athletic and coachable. Her athleticism and ability to quickly learn will propel her at the middle position. Nykeriah will bring depth to the program along with strong academics.
Lucy Drexel is a 5'10 middle from Omaha, Neb. is a very skilled and powerful middle. She is an extremely hard worker and is always willing to do what is best for the team. She will be a great addition to the program both academically and athletically.
Cate Milroy is a DS/Libero from Spring Hill, Kan. Cate is quick and precise in the backcourt. She has a quiet demeanor and will be a great addition to the DS/Libero position. We are elated to have such great talent join the program.
Marissa Mantz is a 5'10 setter from Keller, Texas. Marissa is a very talented and skilled setter. She sees the court well and will add great depth to the setter position. Marissa is not only a great player but an even better student. The program is overjoyed to have such a great student-athlete be a part of the Raven family.
Anna Brown is a 5'6" DS/Libero from Lecompton, Kan. Anna is a joy to watch play. She is a true team player and is always looking to make the best play possible for her teammates. We are very excited to have Anna be a part of the Raven family.
McKenzie Berger is a 5'6" 6-rotation outside from Tomball, Texas. McKenzie is a versatile player on the court being able to play both the defensive specialist and outside position. Her competitive spirit and athletic ability will be a great asset to the program.
Jaycie Demos is a 5'7" DS/Libero from Bakersfield, Calif. Jaycie was our first commit for the 2022 class. She is a hard-working determined player who has a great IQ of the game. Jaycie will have an impact on the court along with a strong influence in the classroom.
Isabella Guzman is a 5'11" middle from Morgan Hill, Calif. Isabella has a genuine passion for the game of volleyball and is willing to do what the team needs to be successful. She is a great mission fit, and the program is ecstatic to have such great character join the program in the fall.
Kirstyn Crane is a 5'10" outside from Pleasant Valley, Mo. Kirstyn is a great team player and athlete. She has the ability to hit and defend bringing more depth, versatility, and value to the program. We are excited to see Kirstyn play in the fall.
Maria King is a 5'10" middle from Kihei, Hawaii. Maria is a great attacker and moves well in the front court. Her natural ability for the game will be extremely valuable to the program and we are excited to see Maria play throughout her career at Benedictine College.
Mikynzie Hansen is a 5'10" middle from Superior, Neb.. Mikynzie is a great hitter and blocker. She is truly dedicated to the game of volleyball and values her education. We are looking forward to the strong effect she will have on the program on and off the court.
Anna Miller is a 5'8 Right-side/Middle hitter from Des Moines, Iowa. Anna has played high-level volleyball in both high school and club. Her background of strong faith and volleyball experience will play a huge role in the program spiritually, academically, and athletically.
