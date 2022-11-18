Benedictine women's basketball dominated the Avila University Eagles, 84-44, to close out the BC Classic with a win.
The Ravens grabbed control in the first half, thanks in large part to a swarming defense and lights-out shooting by Josie Weishaar.
The defense forced 14 Avila turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, turning those into 20 points. Weishaar was hot from outside, knocking down 5-of-6 3-pointers and scoring all of her 23 points in the first half.
The Ravens shot 48.5% from the field in the opening half while holding the Eagles to 34.8% shooting. The Ravens outrebounded the Eagles 23-13 and that coupled with the turnovers allowed the Ravens to limit Avila's looks on the offensive end.
The third quarter was more of the same as the Ravens dominated the 10 minutes. They outscored the Eagles 24-10 in the third quarter to take a 72-29 lead into the final quarter. In the third, the Ravens forced 7 more turnovers and shot 11-13 from the field.
The fourth quarter was nothing more than a formality as the Ravens coasted to an 84-44 win to improve to 2-2 on the season. The Ravens finished the game shooting 50.8% from the field, 47.1% from 3-point range, and forced 24 turnovers. The Ravens also assisted on 23 of their 32 made baskets, playing unselfishly from start to finish.
Joining Weishaar in double figures were Aaliyah Raines and Jennifer Jacobs, who scored 17 and 12, respectively. Twilah Carrasquillo added 9 points and Kennedy Nicholson chipped in 8 points and 4 assists. The Ravens outrebounded Avila 41-31, led by Weishaar's 8 boards with Carrasquillo adding 5 more rebounds.
Alleigh Kramer had 5 assists and 2 steals, Maddie Garretson contributed 3 assists and 2 steals, and Weishaar had 4 steals to lead the team.
Next up for the Ravens is their final non-conference game, a trip to No. 3 Morningside on Saturday, Nov. 19. They'll return home to take on Baker University at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
