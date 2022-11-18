BCW

Atchison senior Aaliyah Raines drive to basket against Park University at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

 File photo

Benedictine women's basketball dominated the Avila University Eagles, 84-44, to close out the BC Classic with a win.

The Ravens grabbed control in the first half, thanks in large part to a swarming defense and lights-out shooting by Josie Weishaar.

