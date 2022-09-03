Benedictine College men’s soccer had a relatively disappointing season in 2021, given the aspirations the program shoots for each season.
Senior JJ Johannsen said the team is ready to prove they are a better team than they have shown in recent years.
“I think the whole team is excited especially coming after the season we had last year where it was a rough one, and we were disappointed in how it ended,” Johannsen said “I think the energy is really high, and we’re excited to go out and show the conference that we’re a better team than we showed last year.”
Head coach John Sosa said his team showed up in shape and ready to keep building the program.
“The majority of our guys came in at a good fitness level,” Sosa said. “We’re starting to work at building a strong culture in our program and starting to get sharper on the field.”
Sosa said the Ravens will need to do a better job of executing their offense if they hope to compete at the top of a tough Heart of America Conference.
Top Videos
“I want to see us being able to impose our style of play,” Sosa said. “Last year we weren’t able to dictate that much, unfortunately. I strongly believe we should be in the top four of our conference, but unfortunately, we haven’t proven that in the past few years.”
The Ravens had matches where they competed well but couldn’t maintain that level of play throughout the season.
“Last year wasn’t as bad the whole year, and we had a lot of great games but unfortunately we didn’t come up with results so it’s just a matter of having consistency,” Sosa said.
Johannsen said the Heart had been able to draw the best out of him through his soccer career with the Ravens.
“I’ve become a better soccer player than I ever thought I would,” Johannsen said. “The competition is extremely tough here at the Heart of America Conference, and it’s the best conference in terms of soccer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.