DES MOINES, Iowa — Benedictine has had some rough games this season, but shook off the dust of a long break and dominated the hosting Grand View Vikings on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Benedictine, 5-5 after the 69-57 win, established control of the ball through most of the opening 20 minutes of play at Dave Sisam Arena on the campus of Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, hitting one third of the three point shots attempted and capturing rebounds at crucial moments to deny the 3-6 Vikings opportunities to keep up with their offensive pace.
Head Coach Ryan Moody offered praise for the "scrappy" play of the host Vikings and said his players compensated well for their rusty play after the long Thanksgiving break.
"I saw rust, and you know, there's nothing you can really do about that," Moody said. "We gave them four days off, we had good practices coming back, we're trying to get back into the 40-minute game after that break."
The Ravens posted 18 turnovers against 15 for the Vikings, and fought to maintain their edge against a home team hungry for an upset after the Grand View women's basketball team barely edged the Lady Ravens earlier in the evening.
Coming into the second half, Benedictine retained the advantage, though the Vikings came back into it at the 30th minute with a slick three-point shot from the outside right flank. Benedictine showed no hesitation in willingness to answer, though had momentary difficulty with shot accuracy, keeping the Vikings' chances of a comeback alive midway through the second half.
Moody said that the advantages the Ravens enjoyed the game produced somewhat "clunky" play while allowing Benedictine to retain control.
"When we got the ball clean today, we were really good," Moody said. "We used our bigs to make the difference on the backboard and retain the lead ... I thought our team really responded well to a team that was fighting us the whole game."
The Vikings battled continually to stay in it midway through the second half and finally managed to narrow the deficit to less than 10 points and hold it there with about 8 minutes left in the game. However, Benedictine managed to hang on to a lead of at least six points through the entire half, conceding the lion's share of the time of possession and points scored, but relying on their first half success to keep the game under control.
Junior guard Matt Austin said his team was happy with the win, but "definitely not satisfied," given the work that remains to be done in the rest of the season.
"I mean, we're just on the road, getting better, playing together, trusting each other, and we'll continue to win by continuing to play like that," Austin said. "That's how we'll pick up more wins."
The Ravens seemed to have the game locked up when Austin laid up, making it 62-50, with virtually no opposition with four-and-a-half minutes after collecting the ball from a low-to-the-ground battle for possession, which saw a turnover by each side, at center court.
Another shot followed close on its heels to give Benedictine the largest lead of the game, 64-50. The Ravens settled into a comfortable routine, with junior Jaiden Bristol sailing into the paint for an easy layup with just over 2 minutes to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.