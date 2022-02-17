Benedictine basketball had maybe its most satisfying victory of the season Wednesday night with a 76-51 blowout over Missouri Valley at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The emboldened effort the Ravens gave on the night was in large part thanks to the bombastic crowd on hand for the win.
Head Coach Ryan Moody said the atmosphere for the second half of the season has been great for college basketball.
"I have to compliment the crowd this entire semester," Moody said. "It's been a great loud environment, and they had a huge impact on the game tonight, especially after JB (Jaiden Bristol) went out; they inspired us."
Bristol injured the same ankle he hurt about a month ago and could end up missing significant time.
This was most likely the final home game for a decorated senior class, and Moody challenged them and the team as a whole to go out at home right.
"We asked them to play inspired and go out on a good note," Moody said.
The Ravens have lost a number of close and hard-fought games in the second half of the season but have managed to win three of their last four.
Moody said the team's defense has been playing at a winning level through even most of those losses.
"We've been playing pretty good even through some losses," Moody said. "It's amazing what we're doing with our defense right now, ball pressure-wise and creating turnovers."
BC has also dealt with injury issues the latter half of the season but has also allowed some other players to step up when their numbers were called.
"Our depth is a strength because of how many guys we had to play in January from guys being banged," Moody said. "We can trust 10-12 deep, and that's this late in the season."
The Ravens outscored the Vikings on the bench by a staggering tally of 42-10.
"That is pretty impressive in late February with one game left in the regular season," Moody said. "We're creating offense off our defense, and we're sharing the ball."
Senior Matt Austin led the team with 16, senior Nysir Scott was second with 15, senior Saxton Thuston was third with 12, and sophomore Ahmad Louis finished with 11.
The Ravens hit double-digit three-pointers in their latest three wins as well.
"Shots are just falling right now," Austin said. "We're finding each other and playing with good rhythm, and that's what we've kind of been missing the last few months, but once we have that we're a pretty tough team to stop."
Bristol may be out for Saturday on the road against Park as the Ravens fight to keep themselves in the three spots in the South Division of Heart of America Tournament with a conference record of 10-8.
Moody said he is confident in the players who will have to pick up the slack in Bristol's potential absence.
"We're next man up, and I have confidence in the guys who can run the one for us if we need them to," Moody said.
Park sits right outside of the Ravens and MidAmerica Nazarene with a record of 9-9.
"We'll have to defend well and bang in shots," Moody said. "I think we will be deeper, and if our depth shows up we have a pretty good chance to win."
Austin said playing to the level the Ravens have the last few games is the type of confidence and momentum they need heading into the postseason.
"We feel like we're finally clicking as a team, and we haven't really found that until now," Austin said. "It's probably the best way to go into the postseason, and we just want to carry it with us and take it as far as we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.