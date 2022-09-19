The Benedictine defense led the way for a 36-18 win over Clarke Saturday with a staggering five turnovers on the day.
The two programs have now met four total times with the Ravens winning all of those contests and outscoring the Pride 215-32.
The first turnover of the game was an interception by freshman safety Lamont Shamburger which led to a three-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Rayshon Mills.
BC would go on to build a 20-0 lead at halftime that was never close to being challenged by Clarke throughout the game.
Sophomore cornerback Fabian Njika was responsible for three turnovers in the game by forcing two fumbles, recovering one of them, and a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Nijka was also named Heart Defensive Player of the Week after his performance.
The turnover-heavy performance was needed considering the BC offense didn't have their best day and was even outgained in total yards to Clarke on the day.
"Our defense set the tone early and created five turnovers that led to fourteen points," Head Coach Joel Osborn said. "That’s a credit to our kids buying into the game plan that Coach Koch and our defensive staff implemented."
The Raven defense also had two sacks and nine tackles for loss in the game.
Outside of the 44-42 defeat at Grand View, the Raven defense is only giving up 14 points per game after having some struggles late last season.
"We have seen tremendous growth since last season on defense and our kids are getting better each week," Osborn said. "We are looking to build on the success this week."
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle had 266 yards passing yards and one touchdown. Sophomore wide receiver JaShawn Todd led the team in receiving with seven catches and 91 yards.
