Reed Levi

Benedictine senior Reed Levi runs down field passed a Missouri Valley defender at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

 File photo

Days after being selected to finish second in the Heart South standings by the conference coaches, Raven Football will start its 2022 campaign just outside of the Top 25.

The Ravens, under head coach Joel Osborn, will open the season as the second team listed in the Receiving Votes category as the program earned 23 points – 7 points outside of the poll.

