Days after being selected to finish second in the Heart South standings by the conference coaches, Raven Football will start its 2022 campaign just outside of the Top 25.
The Ravens, under head coach Joel Osborn, will open the season as the second team listed in the Receiving Votes category as the program earned 23 points – 7 points outside of the poll.
Friday, the Ravens earned 22 points with 2 first-place votes, behind defending Heart South Championship Baker University. The Wildcats were selected by the South coaches to win their seventh Heart title in the last eight seasons as they earned 26 points and the remaining 4 first-place votes.
CMU (14 points), Evangel (13 points), MNU (12 points), and Missouri Valley (5 points) rounded out the Heart South preseason poll. Grand View University was selected to win the Heart North, earning 25 points and 5 first-place votes. Culver-Stockton (21 points), Peru State (15 points), William Penn (14 points), Clarke (8 points), and Graceland (6 points) rounded out the Heart North standings.
Four teams from the Heart earned a preseason ranking. Grand View led all Heart schools at No. 2 after going 14-1 last year with a runner-up finish to No. 1-ranked Morningside (Iowa). Baker is ranked No. 13, followed by Central Methodist at No. 18 and Culver-Stockton at No. 22. Benedictine was the lone representative from the Heart in the Receiving Votes category.
Benedictine opens up its season on Aug. 27 at home with William Penn University at 1 p.m. on O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium. They then travel to Grand View for a week two match-up on Sept. 3 at Noon in Des Moines. Two of their remaining game against preseason-ranked opponents will be played on O'Malley Field. After traveling to Culver-Stockton on Oct. 1, they host CMU on Oct. 15 to open up Heart South play and then take on Baker on Oct. 29 for Homecoming Weekend.
The 2022 Heart Football Media Day will take place on Monday, August 8, as all 12 head coaches and select student-athletes will be featured on Zoom interviews.
Each head coach and student-athletes will preview their team with their University Sports Information Directors and local media members throughout the day.
