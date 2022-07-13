The 2022 Benedictine College Football season is just under two months away with the Ravens kicking off the season on Aug. 27 at home on O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Season Tickets are now available for the six-game home schedule for $50. A special postcard is going out with a QR code to scan to access our ticket website to alumni and supporters of the program. All tickets are available online at www.ravenathletics.com/tickets or you can reach out to the Athletics Office at 913.360.7564 for additional help in getting your season tickets.
The complete 2022 schedule is available at https://www.ravenathletics.com/sports/fball/2022-23/schedule and is highlighted by six home dates with special events scheduled around each one.
Aug. 27 - 1 p.m. - William Penn University - Raven Football Kickoff & Alumni Celebration
Sept. 10 - 1 p.m. - Peru State College - Atchison Community Day & Youth Camp Day
Sept. 24 - 1 p.m. - Graceland University - Family Weekend
Oct. 15 - 1 p.m. - Central Methodist University - Stars & Stripes Day
Oct. 29 - 1 p.m. - Baker University - Homecoming Weekend & Raven Hall of Fame
Nov. 5 - 1 p.m. - Evangel University - Senior Day
Single-game tickets will be available for purchase online as well, beginning on the Monday of each home game. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online ahead of time.
After playing the members of the Heart North over the first five weeks of the season, the Ravens will open Heart South play on Oct. 15 against 2021 NAIA Football Championship Series qualifier Central Methodist University. The Ravens home Heart South schedule also features games with rival Baker University on Oct. 29 for Homecoming and the final appearance on O'Malley Field as a member of the Heart by Evangel University on Nov. 5 for Senior Day.
We look forward to seeing a full Wilcox Stadium for all six home games this season as the Ravens and head coach Joel Osborn compete for the Heart South championship and a berth into the 2022 NAIA Football Championship Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.