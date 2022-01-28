Ravens Men's Basketball lost its second-straight heartbreaker Wednesday night.
The Ravens lost to the Evangel Valor, 58-53, in overtime at home.
After tying the game late to send it to an extra 5-minute period, the Ravens took a 53-51 lead in the first minute of overtime. The basket by Eric Krus turned out to be the final points of the night for the Ravens, though, as Evangel scored the game's final 7 points to earn the win.
Ahmad Louis had a game-high 17 points for the Ravens, including two free throws late in regulation to tie the game. Saxton Thuston joined Louis in double figures with 10 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, and Eric Krus had 11 boards to go along with 8 points.
As a team, the Ravens shot 26.2% from the field and 18.8% from 3-point range. The Valor were only slightly better, shooting 29.8% from the field and 25.8% from deep. Both teams grabbed 48 rebounds.
The Ravens pulled ahead at the 16-minute mark of the second half and held a 37-32 lead with 10 minutes to play in the contest. Evangel answered with a pair of buckets to take a 38-37 lead just a minute later, and the stage was set for a back-and-forth finish.
After a Cade Coffman free throw gave the Valor a 2-point lead with 15 seconds to play, Ahmad Louis drove to the paint and was fouled with 8 seconds on the clock. He knocked down both free throws, then the Ravens defense held the Valor from scoring, sending the teams into overtime tied, 51-51. Unfortunately for the Ravens, the Valor took control in overtime.
The Ravens entered the game shooting 44.4% from deep at home, but the Ravens weren't finding the bucket in the early minutes. The Valor stormed to a 17-5 lead 8 minutes into the contest. The Ravens bounced back, though, chipping away at Evangel's lead. Krus knotted the game, 22-22, with a 3-pointer 2 minutes before halftime. The Valor answered with an and-1 basket and free throw, taking a 25-24 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same, as neither team got much separation as two teams with great defenses sent the low-scoring game into overtime.
The Ravens (13-8, 7-5 Heart) will try to answer tough, back-to-back losses when they host Clarke University at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
