Men's Soccer opened up the 2022 season at home against a tough opponent.
The Ravens lost 3-0 to the Friends University Falcons, a team coming off an 11-4-2 season in 2021.
Friends landed the first blow, scoring with just under 21 minutes to play in the first half. Futa Kubo slipped a pass to Sora Shibata in the middle of the box and Shibata shot a rocket into the lower corner of the net to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.
The Ravens nearly had an opportunity for an equalizer in the final seconds as a long pass forward was near the feet of Dylan Posada and Kajubi Kalanzi but neither player was able to get control prior to the halftime buzzer sounding.
The first half was fairly level, with both teams managing 6 shots. However, the Ravens 3 shots on goal were saved and the Falcons only shot on goal found the back of the net to give them the advantage after 45 minutes.
The Ravens were able to put 5 more shots on goal in the second, but they were unable to find the net. The Falcons, though, were able to earn a pair of penalty kicks in the second half. Juan Zamora was able to knock both of those in to help the Falcons to a 3-0 win.
Noah Reusher made 6 saves in goal for the Ravens, including a couple on strong shots by Friends in the second half.
Robert Mike Keon and Elijah Williams each had 2 shots on goal, and Rian Bautista, Carson Wilcox, JJ Johannsen, and Kalanzi also had a shot on goal.
It won't be long before the Ravens have another chance at their first win of the season; they'll travel to Arkansas to take on John Brown on Friday, Aug. 26. The Ravens will return home for a match Wednesday, Sept. 7.
