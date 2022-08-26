BC M

Benedictine junior Elijah Williams tries to avoid being tripped by a Friends defender Wednesday night at Legacy Field. 

 photo courtesy of Maria St. Germain

Men's Soccer opened up the 2022 season at home against a tough opponent.

The Ravens lost 3-0 to the Friends University Falcons, a team coming off an 11-4-2 season in 2021.

