Benedictine only managing one player in double figures is a concerning abnormality that plagued its fourth straight defeat Thursday night against Central Methodist University by a score of 70-60.
Senior Matt Austin delivered 22 points on the night, but the closest Raven to that had eight points.
"We need guys to step up," Head Coach Ryan Moody said. "We're literally in the locker room saying shoot, and we're just being aggressive. We need guys to get out of their comfort zone and make some plays."
The Ravens are dealing with several beat-up players, including senior Jaiden Bristol who suffered an ankle injury in late January that is still affecting his mobility on the court.
"We rely a lot on JB (Bristol) who isn't moving very well right now, and we rely on Eric who isn't making shots right now," Moody said. "We've got to have other guys shooting. We're playing with some pretty beat-up dudes."
Starting the game down 12-0 in the first four minutes didn't help BC trying to end their losing skid as well.
"We've kind of been dealing with the problem all year of just getting down early," Austin said. "We're just not coming out with any energy, and that's hurting us the whole game. It's a problem we need to fix."
Moody said the staggering 20 turnovers his team committed was a critical part of the game.
"This game was about our response to their pressure, and it wasn't good," Moody said. "Can't have more shots when you turn it over 20 times."
Moody did praise the job the Ravens' defense did on the night especially with how many extra chances the Eagles had off turnovers.
"I still love our defense especially with us giving them the ball 20 more times," Moody said. "I thought tonight was a race to 65, and we lost."
BC has five games remaining in the regular season as they sit at 13-10 and 7-7 in the Heart.
"We just have to stay together and stand tough," Austin said. "We're going to win another game, and we're too good of a team not to."
Moody said it's important to remember the caliber of player the Ravens have in the locker room during this time of significant adversity late in the season.
"These guys are winners," Moody said. "The core of this team has done things that no other team in recent history has done. Eventually, that ball will go in for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.