Benedictine women's basketball lost their final home game of the season 65-57 to the Missouri Valley College Wednesday night.
The Ravens spent most of the night playing catch up thanks to a 14-0 run in the second quarter that put them behind 36-21 at halftime.
"The first half they hit some tough shots and we weren't hitting our shots," Head Coach Chad Folsom said. "The second half we started to score and make shots that allowed us to climb back in it."
BC even went on an overall 16-2 run to pull within 44-41 of the Vikings late in the third quarter. The teams headed to the fourth quarter with the Vikings in front 49-43 and they were able to keep that lead.
"We were probably a little tired because of how they were pushing the ball," Senior guard Aaliyah Raines said. "We kept fighting on defense and offense. I'm proud of all our girls and coaches."
The Ravens outrebounded the Vikings in the first half, 22-17, but the visitors had a 38% to 32% shooting advantage in the opening 20 minutes.
The Ravens showed some fight in the second half, clawing back to within 3 points on two different occasions, but it was the Vikings who walked off the court with the win.
Folsom was proud for the way his team kept fighting towards the end of season that has been disappointing for the Ravens' program.
"The biggest thing is that we fought back," Folsom said. "We could've easily folded but we kept fighting like we have every game so far."
The Ravens finished shooting 43% from the field, besting MVC's 38 percent, and outrebounded the Vikings 41-29. But 22 turnovers hurt the Ravens cause.
Raines scored 13 points to lead the Ravens, Kennedy Nicholson had 10 points, and Makayla Baughman and Jacobs each scored 8 points.
The Ravens (9-18 overall, 6-15 Heart) will close out their season Saturday, Feb. 18 at Culver-Stockton.
