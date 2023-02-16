BC Women

Benedictine freshman Makayla Baughman dribbles against a Missouri Valley defender Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium. 

 Photo courtesy of Charlotte Cullaton

Benedictine women's basketball lost their final home game of the season 65-57 to the Missouri Valley College Wednesday night. 

The Ravens spent most of the night playing catch up thanks to a 14-0 run in the second quarter that put them behind 36-21 at halftime.

Top Videos