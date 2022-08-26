Cross Country was the final fall sport to have its Preseason Coaches' Polls released by the NAIA on Thursday, and Benedictine is represented on both the women's side and the men's side.
Coming off a Heart Championship last fall that was followed by a team appearance in the annual NAIA National Championship Meet, the Raven Women open the year ranked No. 25. The Ravens earned 111 and return to the rankings for the first time since the postseason rankings after the conclusion of the 2020 competitive season.
The Ravens return their top finisher from Nationals in Isabella Guerra while Molly Rowles and Julie McLaughlin also participated at Nationals. Rowles was the Ravens top individual finisher for their Heart Championship while McLaughlin earned a top 10 finish at the Heart Championship
The Benedictine Women are the lone program from the Heart of America Athletic Conference to make an appearance in the preseason poll.
The Raven Men will open their season in the receiving votes category. Benedictine earned 33 points in the poll and is the fourth program listed outside of the Top 25 rankings. The Ravens earned a second-place finish in the 2021 Heart Championship while qualifying two runners for Nationals.
The Ravens return six of their top finishers from their second-place Heart finish a year ago and both runners who qualified for Nationals in Luke Godard and David Mannella.
The team is hosting an Intersquad/Alumni Meet on Saturday before opening up their season on Friday, Sept. 2 in Leavenworth at the Sunset Showdown hosted by the University of St. Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.