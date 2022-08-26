BC logo

Cross Country was the final fall sport to have its Preseason Coaches' Polls released by the NAIA on Thursday, and Benedictine is represented on both the women's side and the men's side.

Coming off a Heart Championship last fall that was followed by a team appearance in the annual NAIA National Championship Meet, the Raven Women open the year ranked No. 25. The Ravens earned 111 and return to the rankings for the first time since the postseason rankings after the conclusion of the 2020 competitive season.

