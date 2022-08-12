Benedictine College head Men’s Basketball coach has announced the addition of nine players to the Ravens roster for the 2022-23 season.
“We are excited to add this group to our program,” Coach Moody said. “All nine of these young men are high character individuals who are academically driven. We have added talent, size, speed and toughness. This entire group will complement our returners for this season and set a great foundation for Raven basketball in the future.”
The nine-player recruiting class consists of players from five states – Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Virginia – as well as Hungary. They join a program that has continued to compete towards the top of the Heart of America Athletic Conference under Coach Moody. This past season marked the 11th straight season under Coach Moody the program earned a trip to the Heart Postseason Tournament.
Cade Bond – Guard – 6-2/190 – Norman, Okla. (Community Christian School): Cade was a 3-year starter and captain his junior and senior year at Community Christian School under head coach Tim Price. He helped lead his team to a State Championship Runner-up finish in Oklahoma 3A and a 23-7 overall record. Cade averaged 14 points per game and was named an Oklahoma 3A All-State 1st team player, OBCA All-Star Player and 1st Team Greater Metro Athletic Conference. Off the floor, Cade was a 4-time Honor Roll recipient, President of the National Honor Society and class Valedictorian.
Messias Dockery – Guard – 5-10/165 – Kansas City, Kan. (Parkhill South HS): “Doc” was a three-year starter and captain his junior and senior year at Park Hill South HS under head coach Dan Parra and helped lead his team to a 17-11 overall record his senior year. He averaged 7 points and 3 assists per game and was named 1st Team All Suburban Red Conference.
Bence Duka – Forward – 6-7/220 – Budapest, Hungary (Capo Valley Christian HS): Bence was a 3-year starter under head coach Christopher Childress and helped lead his team to a 19-8 overall record his senior year. He averaged 15 points and 4 rebounds per game and was named MVP of Capo Valley Christian HS his senior year. Bence helped his team win the California Interscholastic Federation Championship in 2019. Off the court Bence was an Honor Roll student.
Sebastian Hamm – Guard – 6-1/170 – Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley Southwest HS): Sebastian was a 2-year starter and captain his junior and senior year under head coach Dustin Leochner. He helped lead his team to the 1st round of the Kansas State 5A tournament and a 15-8 overall record. Sebastian averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game. He was named Kansas 5A All–State Honorable Mention and 3rd Team Eastern Kansas League All-Conference. Off the floor, Sebastian was a 4-year Honor Roll student.
Brycen LaRue – Guard – 6-2/175 – Lee’s Summit, Mo. (Lee’s Summit HS): Brycen was a 3-year starter at Lee’s Summit HS under head coach Blake Little and helped his team to 22-5 overall record his senior year. He averaged 13.1 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists per game his senior year. LaRue is a two-time 1st Team All-District and a two-time 2nd Team All-Suburban Red Conference recipient.
Gavin Terhark – Center – 6-9/220 – Brandon Valley, S.D. (Brandon Valley HS / Northern State University): Gavin appeared in 10 games for Northern State in 2021-22. In high school Gavin was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for head coach Brent Deckert. As a junior Terhark averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game while helping his team win the South Dakota 2A State Championship.
Sam Ungashick – Guard – 6-0/180 – Overland Park, KS (Blue Valley West HS): Sam was a two-year letterwinner and captain his senior year at Blue Valley West HS under head coach Ryan Hintz. He helped lead his team to the first Eastern Kansas League (EKL) Conference Championship since 2007 and a 15-6 overall record. Sam averaged 14.7 points, 4 assists and 2 steals per game his senior season. Ungashick was named 1st Team KCBA 6A All-State, 1st Team EKL All-Conference Team and was selected to play in the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Direnna All-Star game. Off the floor, Sam earned KBCA All Academic Honors, Blue Valley West Principals Honor Roll, Cum Laude Award and is a member of the National Honors Society.
Jack Vander Woude – Guard – 6-4/185 – Nokesville, Va. (Seton School): Jack was a four-year starter and captain his Junior and Senior year at Seton School under head coach Dan Vander Woude. He helped lead his team to a 18-6 record and a Virginia Christian Athletic Conference (VCAC) championship his senior year. He scored 1005pts in his high school career and averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds and made 3.3 3pt FGs per game for a total of 74 3ptrs made his senior year. Vander Woude was named VCAC Most Valuable Player and 1st Team All-State in Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division 2.
Dallas Whitney – Wing – 6-6/185 – Kansas City, Mo. (North Kansas City HS): Dallas was a 1-year starter under head coach Ed Fritz and helped lead his team to a 21-5 record his senior year. He averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds per game and was named 1st Team Missouri Class 5 All-State, 1st Team All-District and 1st Team All Suburban Red Conference his senior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.