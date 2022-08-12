Moody

Benedictine coach Ryan Moody gestures toward himself at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

 File photo

Benedictine College head Men’s Basketball coach has announced the addition of nine players to the Ravens roster for the 2022-23 season.

“We are excited to add this group to our program,” Coach Moody said. “All nine of these young men are high character individuals who are academically driven. We have added talent, size, speed and toughness. This entire group will complement our returners for this season and set a great foundation for Raven basketball in the future.”

