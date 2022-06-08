The 2022 Raven Golf Classic, which directly benefits the Benedictine College Athletic Department, will take place on Friday, July 29 at Tiffany Greens Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo.
The cost for the annual event is $200 for an individual golfer and $150 for college staff, employees, and young alumni (2011-2021) – that fee includes lunch, beverages, and a gift package in addition to 18 holes.
Registration and lunch are scheduled for 11 a.m. The Classic will get underway with s shotgun start at 1 p.m. with dinner and cocktails scheduled for 6 p.m.
Online registration is available at http://my.benedictine.edu/golfclassic2022. Limited registration will be available on the day of the event, so please register by July 25.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Platinum Sponsor - $5,000: The Platinum Sponsor Package includes 8 playing spots with lunch, beverages, and 18 holes of golf, a gift package for all golfers, clubhouse banner, all sponsor banner, hole sponsor banner, cart signage, social media recognition, recognition during the tournament reception, and recognition on the Raven Athletic website for the 2022-2023 school year. (FMV $1,400)
Black Sponsor - $2,000: The Black Sponsor Package includes 4 playing spots with lunch, beverages, and 18 holes of golf, a gift package for all golfers, all sponsor banner, hole sponsor banner, social media recognition, recognition during the tournament reception, and recognition on the Raven Athletic website for the 2022-2023 school year. (FMV $700)
Red Sponsor - $1,200: The Red Sponsor Package includes 4 playing spots with lunch, beverages, and 18 holes of golf, a gift package for all golfers, all sponsor banner, hole sponsor banner, and recognition during the tournament reception. (FMV $700)
Hole Sponsor - $100: The Hole Sponsor Package allows you to have a banner placed on the golf course to show your support for Raven Athletics.
Mulligans, Contests, and Prizes - $25: This add-on gets you 1 mulligan per player (max 4 per team), entry into all on-course contests, and eligibility for all on-course prizes.
For additional questions or to donate prizes, please contact Associate Athletic Director Michael Faucett at mfaucett@benedictine.edu or by phone at 913.360.7360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.