In a week where two other home matches were postponed, Benedictine volleyball claimed a 3-0 sweep against Peru State at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium Friday night.
The Ravens were in control for most of the sets with a 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18 win.
Coach Erin Cooper said the match was the best her team has looked offensively so far in the season.
“We’ve been really working hard the last two weeks at being more offensive,” Cooper said. “Tonight was the best offensive night we’ve had yet in our four games.”
The .329 hitting percentage is the best for Benedictine so far this season.
Junior outside hitter Haylie Dickerson said the team’s communication offensively was a key on the night.
“I think our communication on offense really worked well tonight,” Dickerson said. “We’re kind of new to each other so building trust has really helped us.”
Dickerson was one of five other Ravens who led the way with six kills on the night.
The Ravens (3-1) have a large number of underclassman who have contributed early on in the season.
“They are on the court playing and getting their jobs done,” Cooper said. “I’m very impressed with the talent of our underclassmen.”
Cooper said she is proud of how her team has performed in what has been a turbulent and challenging beginning to the season for many reasons.
“It’s great to play at home and I’m 100% ecstatic at how our team has been on the court,” Cooper said.
