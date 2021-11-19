Raven Volleyball placed four players on the 2021 Heart of America All-Conference team on Tuesday headlined by Marea Wortmann, who was named the 2021 Heart Setter of the Year.
In addition to her Setter of the Year honors, Wortmann was named to the first team. Haylie Dickerson was named to the second team while Kristijana Istuk and Mary Pat Taylor were named to the third team. The quartet helped guide the Ravens back to the Heart Postseason Tournament under first-year head coach Victoria Hurtt.
Wortmann finished the season with 922 total assists at an average of 10.24. She is currently ranked 24th in the NAIA in assists per set while her totals rank her second in the Heart in assists per set and fourth in the total assists. She also added 63 kills, 203 digs, and 7 block assists defensively.
Dickerson finished the season with 230 total kills, averaging 2.77 kills per set while hitting .308 off a total of 491 attacks. Defensively, she led the Ravens with a total of 47 blocks with 36 block assists and 11 solo blocks.
Istuk led the Ravens in digs with 489, averaging 4.61 per set. She added 25 service aces and 52 assists. Taylor was second on the team in kills with 245 at 2.85 kills per set. She added 245 digs and 27 total blocks with 26 block assists and one solo block.
Benedictine finished the year with an overall record of 15-15 while posting a 10-9 Heart record.
