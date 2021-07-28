The Raven Women's Lacrosse team was recognized for their academic efforts on Tuesday as the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) released their Academic Squad and Academic Honor Roll.
As a team, the Ravens were one of 10 programs to be named an IWLCA Academic Squad while Rianna England, Anne Marie Mannella, Molley Muehlebach, Megan Ostrander, and Brooke Rauber were named to the IWLCA NAIA Honor Roll.
The IWLCA named 319 schools across Division I, II, III, and NAIA as IWLCA Academic Honor Squads for the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify for this prestigious honor, the women's lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.
The IWLCA honored 60 student-athletes from 16 different institutions on the 2021 IWLCA NAIA Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate students and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.
The Ravens posted an overall record of 13-2 while winning both the KCAC regular-season and tournament championships. They also earned a trip to the first-ever NAIA National Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed.
Three members of the Raven Men's Basketball team have been recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for their efforts in the classroom this past season.
Matt Austin, Saxton Thuston, Joel Adese, and Jocoa Kerschen earned a spot on the 2020-21 NABC Honors Court, recognizing men's collegiate basketball student-athletes in all NCAA divisions and the NAIA, who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court highlights the talents and gifts that these men possess on the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.
"We are excited for Matt, Saxton, Jocoa, and Joel being named to the NABC Honors Court," said head coach Raven Moody. "This is a testament to the hard work these four young men put into the classroom. They are great examples of successful Benedictine College student-athletes."
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:
1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.
2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year.
3. Students must have matriculated for at least one year at their current institution.
4. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I institution with an NABC member coach.
The Ravens went 21-7 overall last year en route to a second-place finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. They also qualified for the NAIA National Tournament where they lost in the second round.
