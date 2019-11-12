FAYETTE, Mo. — The Raven Women scored 56 points to earn a third-place finish while the Raven Men scored 120 points to take fourth place on Saturday at the 2019 Heart Cross Country Championship hosted by Central Methodist University.
In the women’s race, seven points separated the top three teams with Mount Mercy University taking the championship with 49 points. Baker University edited out Benedictine for second place by two points. MNU placed fourth with 86 points while Graceland University took fifth place with 139 points.
Isabella Guerra paced the Ravens with a second-place individual finish. She was one of three Ravens in the top 15 as Caroline Cobo placed ninth, followed by Kathleen Joyce in 11th. Melanie Cozzi placed 16th and Page Case placed 18th to round out the Ravens that counted towards the final team finish. Tatiana Smith, Clare Smith, Maisy Brouillette, and Haley Edelen also competed for the Ravens in the race as every competitor for the Raven women finished in the top half of the individual finishes.
In the men’s race, Baker earned the championship with four runners placing the in the top 15 individually. Benedictine finished 16 points behind Missouri Valley College, who took third place.
The top individual finisher for the Raven men was Casmir Cozzi in 16th place. He was followed by Liam Morel in 18th, Matthew Mason in 25th, Luke Godard in 30th and Sabastian Fuentas-Branas in 31st. Liam Keating, Daniel LaPlante, Luis Mendez, and Matthew Sowers also competed in the race for the Ravens.
Only the first-place team finishers earn automatic berths to the NAIA Cross Country National Championship in Vancouver, Wash., on Nov. 23. The remaining individual qualifiers will be released by the NAIA leading up to the Championship.
