Missed opportunities in the first half wound up costing Women’s Soccer Wednesday night in Atchison.
The Ravens lost 1-0 to the Baker Wildcats on Legacy Field.
The teams entered halftime scoreless and it remained that way for the first 20 minutes of the second half. Ravens keeper Ashley Rehagen made sure of that 15 minutes into the half, making a jumping save to maintain the tie.
However, Baker broke the tie with just under 24 minutes left to play. The Wildcats had put together dangerous set plays all night, and it was a corner kick that led to a header by Monique Diaz that finally got past Rehagen.
The Ravens pushed forward in the final 10 minutes, but the Wildcats were able to clear all threats to pick up the road win.
The Ravens and Wildcats entered halftime scoreless. It was the Ravens who created the most scoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes, but Baker’s Vanessa Silva was up to the challenge in goal.
Natalie Duque had the best opportunity for the Ravens in the first half, finding possession after the ball deflected in the box and unleashing a right-footed shot to the corner of the net. Silva dove for the shot, pushing it to a fellow Wildcat and keeping the Ravens off the board.
The Ravens had 5 shots on goal in the first half, compared to just 1 for the Wildcats. Both teams were whistled for 6 fouls in the opening half, and 9 in the game.
Overall, the Ravens put 8 shots on goal and the Wildcats had 6. Rehagen made 5 saves and Silva kept a clean sheet with 8 saves.
The Ravens (2-1) will take on Grand View University at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 back on Legacy Field.
