KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The All-Heart Volleyball team was released on Tuesday and the Raven Volleyball team earned four spots on the team, one at each level of recognition.
Fleur Wesselink was named first-team, Elizabeth Nobert was named second-team, Paxton Throne was named third-team and Donetta Cage was named honorable mention.
Wesselink finished the season with 467 kills with 39 block assists and 308 digs. For her career, she set a new Raven record for career kills with 1,385. Her kill total this season also set a new career-high as it marked her third season with over 400 kills.
Nobert led the team with 92 block assists and 16 solo blocks while she was third on the team with 207 kills.
Throne finished the season with 1,013 assists while adding 236 digs, 33 block assists, and 84 kills.
Cage was the second-leading attacker on the team with 214 kills. She also added 26 block assists.
The Ravens qualified for the Heart Tournament for the third straight season after going 14-20 overall with a Heart record of 9-8.
