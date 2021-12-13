Senior Skylar Washington added another accomplishment to her career with Benedictine women's basketball in the team's 84-58 win over Park Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Washington earned her 1,000th career point in the win and help lead the team in scoring with 16.
"She's been a four-year player where she's put in a lot of minutes and to see her get that is awesome," Head Coach Chad Folsom said. "It tells you a lot about her as a player and what she's done."
As always, Washington was humble after accomplishment and wanted to focus on sharing the moment with her teammates and those in attendance.
"It was a good feeling to celebrate with my teammates and all the fans there," Washington said.
The win was an all-around solid performance by the Ravens where they shot almost 70% from the field in the first half.
"I thought we were attacking and passing well," Folsom said. "We were able to find some mismatches, and I thought we just played well together on offense."
Junior Aaliyah Raines also had 16, junior Twilah Carrasquillo had 14, and senior Natalie Smaron finished with 10.
"I think we were doing a really good job of moving the ball and getting open shots," Washington said.
Folsom also gave credit to the job the defense did in the second half after he was kind of disappointed them in the second quarter.
"The second quarter I wasn't too pleased, and I think we let them drive a lot on us," Folsom said. "The second half we did better of guarding and didn't give them as many open shots."
Washington said the team took more pride in their defense as a whole.
"The second half we did a much better job of taking pride in our defense and getting stops," Washington said.
