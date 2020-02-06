"This one hurts just because we've been playing so well," Coach Ryan Moody said.
Benedictine looked to be on a roll heading into the home stretch of the season until running into Missouri Valley Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens had one of their worst performances on offense this season in the 74-68 loss.
The losing effort was the first at home for Benedictine since December 14.
Moody put this loss squarely on the shoulders of a lackluster offensive outing.
"They aren't great offensively but we made them great because our offense was dreadful for thirty minutes," Moody said. "They took us out of sync and some of our best players didn't play very well."
Moody continued to lament the job his team did offensively on the night.
"We didn't shoot well to start the game and we turned the ball over at crucial times," Moody said. "The thing that hurt us the most was our offense."
The Vikings are notorious for playing a messy style of ball and wanting to muck up the game with scores in usually the sixties.
"It's a close game and you have to be ready for it," Moody said. "I didn't think we were really tough enough, which is on me."
The games was almost statistically identical to the 75-70 road win the Ravens had at Missouri Valley in late November.
However, this time Benedictine only shot 46 percent at home as opposed to 50 percent on the road.
One of the key sequences came when the Vikings closed the half on a 10-0 run to give them a 35-25 lead.
The Ravens couldn't really recover from that deficit despite a late surge in the final two minutes that did draw the home team to within three with under a minute play.
"They took it to us before the end of the half and we just couldn't recover," senior Eric Crus said. "It sucks but just have to get ready for Saturday."
