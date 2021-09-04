The Ravens have one of their strongest back lines in recent memory and will look to utilize their strong defense to propel them back to the NAIA National Tournament.
BC fell to Grace 0-1 in the first round of the tournament back in the spring. Head Coach Lincoln Roblee spoke during the Heart Media Days on how his team will use this experience for this new season.
“We have a lot of players who are returning who want to do even better than last year,” Roblee said. “We have a great, talented, motivated group of people that are ready to do that.”
That talented group of athletes starts with their defense that is led by fifth-year player, Emma Strecker.
She will be instrumental playing from the right wing-back position, if she can get behind the opposing defense utilizing her pace and passing ability, the Ravens will score loads of goals. The center-back pairing of Gracie Eckardt and Megan Homoly will be important for the Ravens in keeping clean sheets for Benedictine.
This is the duos second year together playing next to each other. Also, Olivia Berry brings experience as the Ravens’ starting goalkeeper. Berry has been between the sticks for the past three years bring Intelligence and strong wrists to parry outside shots away.
“A great group of people that will be complemented by a strong freshman class,” Roblee said.
The Ravens have started the season 1-1 with a victory in their last game over Avila. As always, BC’s success will rest on the shoulders of the seniors.
The leadership and intelligence they have on the field will be so important in showing the rest of the team what is needed to get back to the NAIA National Tournament.
“We know we’re going to be facing great teams from around the country especially in the national tournament,” Roblee said. “One reason, we know we can be successful there is because we’ve already been prepped with great competition within the Heart of America Athletic Conference.”
